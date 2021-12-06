After their request for vaccine requirements was denied at the University of Minnesota's football stadium last week, the Foo Fighters have found a new home for their Aug. 3, 2022, date in Minneapolis indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The new location was announced Monday morning along with ticket info. Seats and general-admission floor tickets go on sale Friday (Dec. 10) at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com, with pre-sale options beginning Tuesday. Prices were not yet released for Minneapolis, but tickets in other cities generally range from $30-$150.

Proof of vaccine or negative test results will be required at the concert. It's the first major event to be announced at the Vikings' stadium with such a policy. The same safety protocols are also in place at the other 17 dates on the Foo Fighters' North American tour.

Marking the 25th anniversary of his post-Nirvana band two years later than planned, Foo frontman Dave Grohl was originally supposed to perform with the group at the Gophers' football facility Huntington Bank Stadium (fka TCF Bank Stadium). However, the show was pulled from the band's website and ticketing platforms about an hour after it was announced last week — earning some unwanted national attention for the University of Minnesota as one of the rare host venues to resist performers' requests for stricter safety standards.

The Foo Fighters quickly issued a statement blaming the postponement on the U of M venue's "refusal to agree to the band's COVID policies." A university spokesman confirmed that was the case, saying, "[our] existing protocols for large events ... have been effective."

Neither vaccine documentation or masks have been required at Gophers football games this season, but indoor events on campus are requiring masks. Students have also been required to get COVID vaccines, barring medical or religious exceptions.

Since the Twins have a home stand at Target Field that first week of August, U.S. Bank Stadium was the only other viable option for a concert of this size on the same date. The Vikings' roofed facility is known to have much more problematic acoustics than the outdoor stadiums, but management there did agree to honor the band's safety requests.

An opening act for the Foos' Minneapolis date has not been announced yet. Some other cities on the tour have confirmed either St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett or Shame for openers.