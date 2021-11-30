A sign of the continuing chaos in the concert industry over COVID protocols, the Foo Fighters concert announced for Aug. 3 at Huntington Bank Stadium was abruptly pulled from the venue over a disagreement in vaccine requirements. A new Twin Cities location is being sought for the date.

Just an hour after the Minneapolis gig at the Gophers football stadium was announced Tuesday morning as part of the new Rock and Roll Hall of Famers' 16-city tour, the band pulled it off its tour itinerary and soon issued a statement.

"Due to Huntington Bank Stadium's refusal to agree to the band's COVID policies, Foo Fighters are not going to be able to play at that venue," the group's statement read. "We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show."

Huntington Bank Stadium has not been requiring masks, proof of vaccine or negative test results for Gophers football games this season. In most cases, though, venues that do not already have vaccine and test requirements in place for events have been committing to these policies at concerts if the performers ask for them.

The most prominent local exceptions so far have been concerts at Mystic Lake Casino: The Jonas Brothers still performed there despite asking for a vaccine requirement, but Elvis Costello moved his gig to First Avenue to fulfill his safety protocols. It appears the Foo Fighters are making the same play as Costello — though sadly probably not to First Avenue, which is a co-promoter of the Twin Cities date along with Chicago's Jam Productions.

There might be legal worries involved. The University of Minnesota was hit with a lawsuit in September by a student from its Duluth campus over the school system's vaccine requirements for enrolled attendees.

The Foo show was to be the first big concert in five years at the recently renamed Huntington Bank Stadium, which was popular with concertgoers before the lull. Formerly TCF Bank Stadium, the 50,000-capacity, open-air venue hosted the Rolling Stones' and U2's best-received Twin Cities concerts of the 21st century as well as well-remembered appearances by Beyoncé and One Direction in the mid-2010s.

Tickets to the Wednesday night Foo gig there were due on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through AXS.com, but the ticket portal has now been shut down. Stay tuned for updates when a new venue is confirmed.

Since the Twins will be at home playing at Target Field the first week of August, U.S. Bank Stadium seems the most likely candidate for the show. But the Foo's tour has enough gaps in its itinerary to also possibly allow the show to moved to another week this summer.

It's been a while since the Foo Fighters have been to town, going back to 2018's marathon-paced Concrete and Gold Tour date at Xcel Energy Center. The band has had quite an eventful year even without a tour, with the release of a new album ("Medicine at Midnight") and Grohl's best-selling memoir ("The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music") along with the Paul McCartney-led induction into the RRHOF last month in the group's first year of eligibility.