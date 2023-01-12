Folsom Prison Experience

Friday marks 55 years to the day that Johnny Cash performed at Folsom State Prison in California. In front of excited inmates, the country star played two shows (one in the morning, another at lunchtime), which contributed to the legendary album "At Folsom Prison" featuring "Folsom Prison Blues," his 1955 hit (right before "Walk the Line"). There's no better singer than Jay Ernest, frontman of Minneapolis' spot-on Church of Cash, to re-create this 1968 concert in its entirety in a theatrical setting. There will be a cast of more than a dozen performers, including Kat Perkins of "The Voice" fame as June Carter. (7:30 p.m. Fri. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville, $30-$40, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Out There

Walker Art Center's annual winter festival of experimental performance kicks off with the palindromic "Are We Not Drawn Onward to New Era," Belgian company Ontroerend Goed's film/theater commentary on climate crisis, through Saturday. Coming up are choreographer Sarah Michelson Jan. 19-April 23, Andrew Schneider's interactive performance "NOWISWHENWEARE (the stars)" Jan. 26-Feb. 5 and "Ogresse: Envisioned," a world premiere "journey of myth and song" from Grammy winner Cécile McLorin Salvant, a jazz vocalist and artist, Feb. 24-25. (Times vary, Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., free-$80, walkerart.org)

CHRIS HEWITT

The Scarlet Goodbye

Officially ending his 10-year hiatus from the new-albums bins, ex-Soul Asylum guitarist and Golden Smog co-vocalist Daniel Murphy will mark the debut release by his pandemic-abating rock band with singer/songwriter/producer and Aster Cafe proprietor Jeff Arundel. "Hope's Eternal" springs with polished yet punchy, Warren Zevon-meets-Badfinger-like rock tunes that show off how serious these for-fun collaborators got about songwriting. Two Harbors and John Swardson open the release party. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Uptown VFW, 2916 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., $15-$20, eventbrite.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Sounds of Blackness

This Grammy-winning Twin Cities musical institution has prided itself on performing a wide range of music from the Black experience. With its annual salute to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the Sounds' "Music for Martin" program may be its most diverse, encompassing spirituals, African, gospel, protest, soul and inspirational music, including such originals as "Optimistic" and "Hold On." For more than 50 years, director Gary Hines has led this ever-evolving cast of musicians and singers, featuring the glorious lead vocalist Jamecia Bennett. (7:30 p.m. Fri. Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $24-$52, ordway.org)

J.B.

'Carmina Burana'

Minnesota Dance Theatre's fiery production is set to the famous score by Carl Orff, with lyrics written in the Middle Ages about the fickleness of fortune, changing seasons, plus drinking, gambling and desire. MDT's founding artistic director Loyce Houlton choreographed the work into a ballet in 1976, and has brought back the audience favorite often in recent years. The dancers are joined by singers from the Minnesota Chorale, vocal soloists and musicians Bob Adney, Barbara Brooks, David Hagedorn and Tom Linker. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Jan. 20, 21; 4 p.m. Sun., Jan. 22, Luminary Arts Center, 701 N. 1st St., Mpls., $40, 612-333-6669, www.mndance.org)

SHEILA REGAN

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

Baroque music is among the SPCO's specialties, but there's a special spirit and sense of fun about it when they're joined by English artistic partner, harpsichordist and conductor Richard Egarr. Catch what they do with works by Heinrich Biber, Johann Schmelzer and Georg Philipp Telemann, as well as J.S. Bach's transporting Third Orchestral Suite and its very familiar "Air." (7:30 p.m. Thurs., Temple Israel, 2324 Emerson Av. S., Mpls.; 11 a.m. Fri. and 8 p.m. Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 3 p.m. Sun., St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi; free-$50; 651-291-1144 or thespco.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

'Raw Stages'

"Raw Stages," History Theatre's new works festival, has four promising shows on tap, all being given staged readings with professional cast and crew members at the St. Paul playhouse. Jessica Huang's "The Kim Loo Sisters" is a musical about the mixed-race Asian girl group that performed on Broadway in the 1930s. Jacinth Greywoode has composed music for the show. Minnesota's youngest governor and perennial presidential candidate Harold Stassen gets the musical treatment in "The Boy Wonder," which has a book, music and lyrics by Keith Hovis. Cristina Luzarraga's "The Betty Crocker Musical" focuses on another Minnesota icon, this one America's First Lady of Food. The fictional character is used to explore the changing roles of women in the 20th century. And playwright Harrison David Rivers scripts "The James Meredith Project," about the white riot caused by Meredith's admission to the University of Minnesota and white Minnesota officer, Henry Gallagher, who provided him with security. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-next Sunday, History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St, Paul. $15 individual tickets, $30 for all workshops. 651-292-4323 or historytheatre.com)

ROHAN PRESTON

Rebirth Brass Band

Squeezing in a quick Midwest jaunt between its long-running Tuesday night gig back in New Orleans — moved to a new joint, the Rabbit Hole — the Grammy-nominated NOLA funk troupe has its 40th anniversary on the horizon alongside the usual run of Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest gigs this year. It's always a treat to see the eight-plus members here in winter freezing their tails off just to warm up their many fans on the other end of the Mississippi River. (6 & 8 p.m. Sun., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$45, dakotacooks.com)

C.R.

Dry Cleaning

Like fellow U.K. import Wet Leg, this aloofly cool band from South London generated a strong buzz and smattering of indie/public radio play in 2022 with singer Florence Shaw's quirky monotone vocals and a feisty, fun dose of post-punk and Krautrock grooves. The quartet is kicking off the new year with a North American tour landing in Minnesota for the first time behind its second LP for 4AD Records, "Stumpwork." (8:30 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $22-$40, axs.com)

C.R.

Tropical Oasis Weekend

Escape the cold and snow with a warm celebration at the Como Zoo and Conservatory. The weekend features animal enrichment programs, games, crafts and interactive stations. Search for hidden gems and secrets on a scavenger hunt. The winter flower show opens Saturday and features a variety of plants and flowers in shades of pinks and purples. Café Accordion Orchestra takes the stage for Sunday's Music Under Glass concert. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Mon. Reservations required with a suggested donation of $2-$4. 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul. comozooconservatory.org)