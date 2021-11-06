The Vikings might be on the road this weekend but U.S. Bank Stadium will be far from quiet. For the first time, six Minnesota State High School League soccer championship games will be contested in one day — a nod to the Prep Bowl marathon days of years past when games began shortly after sunrise and fans and bands roared under the Metrodome roof until well after dark.

If you can't make it to downtown Minneapolis or watch on PrepSpotlightTV, we have you covered.

Here's a list of Saturday's games. Click the link to read more and follow the action:

Girls' championship games

8 a.m. Stillwater vs. Centennial (Class 3A championship)

1 p.m. Mahtomedi vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's (Class 2A championship)

6 p.m. Breck vs. Minnehaha Academy (Class 1A championship)

Boys' championship games

10:30 a.m. Rosemount vs. Mounds View (Class 3A championship)

3:30 p.m. Holy Angels vs. Orono (Class 2A championship)

8:30 p.m. St. Paul Humboldt vs. Southwest Christian (Class 1A championship)