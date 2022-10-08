ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Daba Fofana ran for 113 of his 159 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to help Navy cruise to a 53-21 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.

Freshman Nathan Kent broke loose off a reverse for a 70-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter for Navy. It was Kent's first collegiate play. Fofana added scoring runs from 47, 15, and 11 yards in the second quarter as Navy built a 36-14 lead at halftime.

Navy (2-3, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) rushed 69 times for 455 yards and completed just 2 of 8 passes for 35 yards. Vincent Terrell Jr. added 93 yards rushing and a score. Kent finished with 70 yards.

Davis Brin tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the first half that included a 76-yarder to Keylon Stokes for Tulsa (2-4, 0-2). Malachai Jones also made a leaping, two-handed grab between two defenders while falling into the end zone in the first quarter. Brin was 20-of-31 passing for 284 yards. Stokes had seven catches for 152 yards.

