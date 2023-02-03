Looking for ways to cure that cabin fever? Perhaps some colorful displays of flora might do the trick.

It's the start of flower show season across the metro area, so if you're looking for ideas for where to get out and smell the roses, here's a look at what's in — or on its way to — bloom:

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Spring Flower Show

The "Gardening With Nature"-themed show, which runs throughout February, puts a spotlight on plants that benefit birds, bees, butterflies and beyond. Also drawing from nature, displays featuring found natural materials used for function as well as garden decor offer further inspiration. Head to the Oswald Visitor Center and Snyder Building for garden vignettes and the Meyer-Deats Conservatory for succulents, orchids and other tropical varieties.

Now through Feb. 26. Tickets $15 general admission, free for ages 15 and under. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska; arb.umn.edu/events/flowershow

Como Sunken Garden Shows

The Sunken Garden, which features several floral shows throughout the year, has long been a destination for the winter-weary. Underway is the azalea- and poinsettia-laden winter display, which runs through March 19. Next up: a spring show that will treat revelers to hundreds of tulips, daffodils and more.

Now through April 30. Free (suggested donation $4 for adults; $2 for children). Como Zoo and Conservatory, Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; comozooconservatory.org/como/sunken-garden-2

Galleria Floral Experience

This grand display of flowers and larger-than-life installations may come around once a year, but planning is year-round. In this partnership between the Galleria and Bachman's, close to 2,000 spring-flowering bulbs from different parts of the country are being tended to before they travel to the Twin Cities. Come spring, it's lights, cameras and action.

March 26 to April 9. Free. Galleria, 3510 W 69th St., Edina; bachmans.com or GalleriaEdina.com