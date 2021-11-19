Minnesota Wild (11-5-0, first in the Central) vs. Florida Panthers (12-2-3, first in the Atlantic)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -146, Wild +122; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Minnesota trying to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Panthers are 9-0-0 on their home ice. Florida is second in the league with 35.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.9 goals.

The Wild are 6-3-0 on the road. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 33.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Duclair leads the Panthers with a plus-14 in 17 games this season. Carter Verhaeghe has seven assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Kirill Kaprizov has 15 total points while scoring four goals and totaling 11 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-2-3, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Mason Marchment: day to day (upper body), Aleksander Barkov: out (lower body).

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.