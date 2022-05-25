CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jaime Ferrer and James Tibbs each had a two-run double, Alex Toral capped the six-run second inning with a two-run homer and ninth-seeded Florida State routed fifth-seeded Virginia 13-3 on Wednesday in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

The Seminoles (34-22) face fourth-seeded Notre Dame on Thursday before the Irish cap pool play against Virginia on Friday.

Colton Vincent led Florida State with three hits, with five other players having two hits. Toral drove in four runs, with his two-run single producing the 10-run lead that ended the game after eight innings. Three players knocked in a pair of runs, including Reese Albert who had a two-run homer in the seventh inning.

Virginia (38-16) scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth with three straight two-out hits but it only cut the deficit to 9-3.

Cavaliers pitcher Brian Gursky, who entered with a 7-1 record and a 3.32 earned run average, didn't make it out of the third inning and only faced 14 batters.

Bryce Hubbart and Wyatt Crowell each pitched four innings for Florida State with Crowell picking up the win to go to 6-1.

___

