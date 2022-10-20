TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Legislature will hold a special session before the end of the year to consider providing property tax relief for people and businesses whose property was destroyed by Hurricane Ian, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

Also Thursday, DeSantis signed an executive order extending the deadline for property taxes for homes and businesses destroyed or left uninhabitable after the September storm.

"I do not have the ability as governor to eliminate property tax obligations, so this will delay that payment date," DeSantis said in front of a damaged Sanibel Island restaurant. "I want to give us time so the Legislature can come in sometime after the election but before the end of the year to provide rebates for the affected homeowners or property owners."

DeSantis said the session could also address other issues related to the hurricane, including property insurance and helping local governments to pay for essential services.