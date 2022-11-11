Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MIAMI — Javaunte Hawkins had 15 points in Florida International's 95-74 victory against Florida National on Thursday.

Hawkins shot 5 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (2-0). Arturo Dean scored 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Denver Jones recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Gabriel Casillas finished with 34 points, 16 rebounds and three steals for the Conquistadors (0-1). Ryan Sanchez added 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for Florida National. Matthew Robinson had 18 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Florida International's next game is Tuesday against NC State on the road, and Florida National visits Bethune-Cookman on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.