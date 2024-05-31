SHALIMAR, Fla. — Florida deputy who killed Airman Roger Fortson has been fired after investigation finds use of force was unreasonable.
Most Read
-
Minneapolis chief gives latest account of killing of officer, 2 others
-
Minneapolis brewery drinks in exposure from Mavs player Luka Doncic's confiscated beer
-
Jamal Mitchell: Officer, father, fiancé and people person whose happiness radiated
-
With $371.6B in revenue, this giant again tops list of Minnesota public companies
-
Longtime assistant coach Darby Hendrickson dismissed by Wild