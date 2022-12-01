BOCA RATON, Fla. — Michael Forrest scored 17 points as Florida Atlantic beat South Alabama 84-59 on Wednesday night.

Forrest shot 7 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Owls (6-1). Brandon Weatherspoon was 6 of 8 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to add 16 points. Vladislav Goldin shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Isaiah Moore led the Jaguars (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and five assists. Jamar Franklin added eight points and Owen White had six points, two steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.