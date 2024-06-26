The city of Madelia has been pumping raw sewage down closed streets and into the Watonwan River as record floods have overwhelmed its wastewater treatment system.

Repairs are underway to a damaged lift station at the treatment plant, which will start operating again as soon as possible, said Ryan Visher, the emergency management and safety director for Watonwan County.

"There have been great strides in the last 48 hours," Visher said. "The river has receded. Homeowners are starting to breathe a sigh of relief."

The southern Minnesota city started pumping untreated wastewater into the river early this week to avoid widespread sewage backups throughout the area, Madelia Police Chief Rob Prescher said in a statement on Monday warning people to stay out of the water.

"You don't want to walk through that stuff," he wrote. "Once the water recedes, the city will have a massive job washing and sanitizing the park and golf course areas before it is deemed safe to use."

Preacher said other cities in the area have had to pump raw sewage into the swollen river as well.

Madelia, a city of 2,400 about 25 miles southwest of Mankato, was forced to close bridges and roads this week as water levels rose. On Sunday the city asked all residents and businesses to limit showering and running dishwashers and washing machines because of the overwhelmed sewage system. An emergency shelter was set up in case people needed to evacuate.

Tony Downs Foods Company, a meat processor and one of the area's biggest employers, temporarily shut down.

The Watonwan River, which runs through the city, flows northwest and empties into the Blue Earth River upstream from the Rapidan Dam, which nearly failed under the force of the flood.

After the Blue Earth River carved a new path around the dam by Tuesday morning, the Watonwan started to quickly recede, Visher said.

"You hate to think of something like that helping, but when the dam released everything started flowing along quicker and it allowed the (Watonwan) river to crest a little sooner," he said.

Most roads in Madelia were reopened by Wednesday morning. Sandbags are still piled up by homes, but mainly as a precaution, Visher said.

"More rain is coming in this week, but it looks like it will be fairly mild," he said. "Now we're looking toward recovery and gathering damage assessments and seeing what the flood did to some of our roadways."