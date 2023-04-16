Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 3-mile section of Shepard Road in St. Paul is closed starting at 6 p.m. Sunday as the city prepares for possible flooding.

Shepard Road will be closed between Eagle Street and Hwy. 61 as St. Paul braces for a "moderate" flood of 15 feet above gage height. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Mississippi River was nearing 13 feet above gage height Sunday afternoon.

The city declared a flood emergency on April 4.

St. Paul is also closing Sibley Street and Jackson Street between Kellogg Boulevard and 2nd Street to through traffic. Water Street, along the south side of the river, has been closed since Friday afternoon between Plato Boulevard and Hwy. 13.

Numerous low-lying St. Paul parks have been closed: Chestnut Plaza, City House, Crosby Farm Regional Park, Desnoyer Trail and Meeker Island Dog Park, Fish Hatchery Trail, Harriet Island Pavilion and public dock, Hidden Falls Regional Park and boat launch, Kelly's Landing, Lamberts Landing, Lilydale Regional Park and boat launch, Pig's Eye Park, Raspberry Island, Robert Piram Trail, Upper Landing, Victoria Park and the Watergate Marina.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has also closed the Minnesota Valley State Trail in Bloomington.

St. Paul is providing flood updates online at stpaul.gov/flood. Information also is available by phone at 651-266-8989 weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.