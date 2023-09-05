SAO PAULO — Flooding in southern Brazil has left at least 21 people dead in several cities, authorities say.
Most Read
-
Don't toss that letter from Montana. It could be your Minnesota tax rebate.
-
2023 Minnesota State Fair attendance ranks in all-time top 10
-
Walz open to a special session to clarify student restraint rules
-
Pier collapses on UW-Madison campus; one hospitalized, 20 others slightly injured
-
New book details Biden-Obama frictions and says Harris sought roles 'away from the spotlight'