The upcoming Memorial Day weekend will be quieter than usual at Voyageurs National Park after staff closed trails, campsites and amenities because of historic high-water levels.

All backcountry trails, campsites, day use sites and boat rentals have been closed through June 1, and all boat tours for the week of June 12 have been canceled. A list of more than 30 frontcountry campsites are also closed because of spring flow levels in the Rainy Lake Watershed.

The National Park Service says these closures may be extended, and more sites may be added. Reservations canceled due to closures are automatically refunded.

Along with the closure announcement over the weekend, Voyageurs also announced that the park is re-establishing the mask mandate in federal facilities because of local communities experiencing high COVID-19 transmission rates.

Last week, 19 Minnesota counties, including Koochiching County, where Voyageurs is located, were designated with high COVID-19 levels by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which means people are advised to wear masks indoors in public to reduce viral transmission.