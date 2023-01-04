A Delta Air Lines airplane went off the pavement and got stuck in the snow while taxiing after landing Tuesday evening at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The front wheel of an Airbus A320 plane coming from San Jose Del Cabo got stuck at 6:40 p.m. while taxiing back to the terminal, according to Jeff Lea, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

It took about an hour to get the 147 passengers evacuated and then bused back to the terminal, Lea said. It stuck in the snow until sometime between 9 and 10 p.m., when crews removed it from the taxiway close to the north end of the runway, Lea said.

The incident did not affect airport operations, Lea said.

Unrelated to the stuck aircraft, MSP issued a "ground stop" at around 7:30 p.m. because of icy conditions. One of the runways reopened at around 9:15 p.m., Lea said, noting the goal in winter storms is to have one "priority" runway open, sometimes allowing crews to treat another icy runway before switching to that one.

The ground stop put a temporary halt on planes operating on the airfield, meaning flights could have either be delayed, canceled, diverted or in a holding pattern.