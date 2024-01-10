CALGARY, Alberta — Yegor Sharangovich and Blake Coleman each scored twice and the Calgary Flames scored four unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Noah Hanifin had a goal and two assists for Calgary and Connor Zary also scored. Nazem Kadri had two assists to give him 600 career points in the NHL. Jacob Markstrom had 30 saves for the Flames to improve to 11-11-2.

The Flames come back to win when trailing after two periods for the sixth time, which is tied with Colorado for the league lead.

Jacob Bernard-Docker, Dominik Kubalik and Brady Tkachuk provided the offense for Ottawa, which has dropped the first four of its five-game road trip. The Senators have lost nine of their last 10 away from home.

Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves for the Senators.

Down 3-2 entering the third period, it took just 47 seconds for Calgary to tie it with Hanifin swooping in front from off the point and sending a backhand inside the far post.

Hanifin was also involved in the go-ahead goal at 8:57, only in a much different way. When his stick blew up on a shot attempt from the blue line, the puck still trickled forward where Coleman corralled it and fired it past Korpisalo.

Sharangovich's second of the game at 15:45 made it a two-goal cushion and Coleman wrapped up the third-period barrage with his team-leading 17th goal into an empty net at 17:12.

The Senators took a 2-1 lead with three seconds left in the first period after a prolonged stretch of extended pressure in the Calgary end eventually culminated in Kubalik knocking the puck past a besieged Markstrom, who faced six shots in that 75-second span.

The Senators opened the scoring at 4:09 when Bernard-Docker's point shot was stopped by Markstrom, but the rebound off his pad caromed off the leg of Calgary defenseman Yan Kuznetsov and bounced into the net.

The misfortune for the 21-year-old in his NHL debut came on the second shift for the Flames' 2020 second-rounder who was making his NHL debut.

Ottawa welcomed back Mathieu Joseph after missing 10 game with a lower-body injury. He played on the Senators' top line with Tkachuk and Josh Norris. While he came in, exiting the lineup due to illness was D Artem Zub.

UP NEXT

Senators: Wrap up a five-game road trip at Buffalo on Thursday.

Flames: Visit Arizona on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL