Introduction: Prompted by a listener question, host Michael Rand digs into team needs and salary cap situations to determine who he thinks are the five most likely teams to be interested in Kirk Cousins if the Vikings decide to try to trade him. Bottom line: There should be a market if the Vikings go that route.

9:00: Mark Craig joins the show to talk through the weekend slate of NFL games. The top-seeded Packers are getting healthy at the right time, but they face some matchup problems against the 49ers. Meanwhile, Rams vs. Buccaneers and Bills vs. Chiefs should be very entertaining.

25:00: The Gophers women's basketball team suffered one of the worst losses in program history Thursday against Iowa, part of a disappointing year. Meanwhile, the Loons welcomed back star Emanuel Reynoso.

