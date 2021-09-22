Rashod Bateman – The future NFL draft pick ranked second on the team in receiving, while setting school freshman records in receptions (51) and receiving yards (701) in 2018.

Daniel Faalele – The 6-9, 400-pound Australian played in 10 games, including the last eight games of the 2018 season as the team's starting right tackle.

Bryce Williams – After the injury to veteran Rodney Smith, Williams became the backup to redshirt freshman standout Mo Ibrahim. He rushed 117 times for 520 yards and four touchdowns.

Michael Lantz – A kicker from Georgia, he finished second on the Gophers in scoring with 71 points in 2019, including 8-for-11 field goals. Hit four straight field goals to end the season, including 40-yarder in Outback Bowl.

Daniel Jackson – Played in seven games last season. Caught 12 passes for 167 yards, including four catches for 67 yards in the season finale at Wisconsin.