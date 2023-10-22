1. A win is a win is a win

The Gophers didn't score a touchdown. They had only 8 passing yards at halftime. And they handed Iowa seven points through four defensive penalties on one drive. Yes, Minnesota's 12-10 win over the Hawkeyes on Saturday wasn't a piece of art that will be hung in The Louvre. It was, though, a result this team needed in ending an eight-game losing streak against Iowa. At 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten, the Gophers sit one game back of Wisconsin in the Big Ten West Division standings, and they still face the Badgers in the regular-season finale. Though they'll likely need help to have a chance to win the West, they do have a path to get there — something that would have disappeared had they lost Saturday.

2. About that punt return

Iowa's Cooper DeJean put a jolt of energy into Kinnick Stadium with his 54-yard punt return for a touchdown that appeared to give the Hawkeyes a 16-12 lead with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter. Then came the replay review with officials ruling that DeJean gave an invalid fair catch signal, wiping out the touchdown and angering the crowd. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was fuming about the reversal and dared the Big Ten office to discipline him. "If the Big Ten deems it necessary to fine me, hopefully they will find it in their hearts to send it to a good cause,'' Ferentz said. "The children's hospital would be a good place to start.'' The Gophers caught a break in that the officials ruled by the letter of the law regarding the fair catch signal. For once, something went their way at Kinnick Stadium.

3. Defense surges in second half

Gophers defensive players were perturbed about committing four penalties on the second-quarter drive in which the Hawkeyes took a 10-3 lead. "Me having a penalty that was just a dumb mistake,'' said defensive end Danny Striggow, whose third-down facemask penalty kept Iowa's drive alive. In the second half, Minnesota's defense atoned by holding the Hawkeyes to 12 total yards and forcing four three-and-outs and two turnovers. "Seeing guys flying around, making plays, it just brings you to life,'' Gophers safety Tyler Nubin said.

4. Concern in the backfield

Before Saturday's game, it was announced that Gophers senior running back Bryce Williams will miss the remainder of the season because of an undisclosed injury. Then during Saturday's game, both Zach Evans and Darius Taylor left the game because of leg injuries. Evans, a redshirt freshman, rushed 10 times for 44 yards and was injured just before halftime. Taylor, a true freshman, had 16 carries for 59 yards before leaving early in the fourth quarter. Senior Sean Tyler finished the game, rushing nine times for 23 yards. There were no immediate status updates, so the Gophers' backfield picture is uncertain for Saturday's home game against Michigan State. Jordan Nubin would figure to be the next option to play if needed.

5. Reeling Spartans come to town

Michigan State lost 49-0 to No. 2 Michigan on Saturday, dropping their fifth consecutive game since the Mel Tucker scandal came to light and Harlon Barnett was named interim coach. The Gophers should not take the Spartans lightly. The last time they faced a team under scrutiny and playing for an interim coach, they blew a 21-point fourth-quarter lead and lost 37-34 to Northwestern in overtime.