Sometimes you can tell more about an interview subject from how they say things than from what is actually said.

With Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison, you get both.

The substance of his words carries meaning; so, too, does the delivery. Maybe that's just a natural offshoot of the way he plays: bigger than his 170-pound frame would suggest, with both steadiness and flair in his game.

During a recent conversation for the Daily Delivery podcast, Addison had plenty to say while also leaving some things unsaid.

Here are my five biggest takeaways after talking with him: