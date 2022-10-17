Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Five-star Riverside Hillcrest (Calif.) center Dennis Evans will announce Monday morning between the Gophers and Texas Christian on where to play college basketball.

The 7-1, 230-pound senior would be the highest-rated U recruit since Kris Humphries in 2003. Evans ranks 13th nationally in the 2023 class by Rivals.com, 27th by 247Sports.com and 28th by PrepHoops.com.

Evans, who won a gold medal on Team USA's U17 World Cup team this summer, is considered the top shot blocker in the senior class. He averaged 11 points, 10 rebounds, and seven blocks per game at Hillcrest last season, including five games with 10 or more blocks.

The Gophers are hoping to add Evans to Ben Johnson's 2023 recruiting class that already includes four-star Rolling Meadows guard Cam Christie, the No. 1 senior prospect in Illinois.