PRINCETON, Minn. — Five officers have been shot and wounded near Princeton, Minnesota, authorities say, and the suspect is not in custody.
Most Read
-
Officers shot during 'critical incident' near Princeton, Minn., where armed suspect remains inside home
-
Here's what to order at 30 iconic Twin Cities bakeries
-
This farm reporter roams rural Minnesota by EV — and it's no easy task
-
Trump says Netanyahu 'let us down' before the 2020 airstrike that killed a top Iranian general
-
Hennepin County judge rejects plea deal for 20-year-old charged in several robberies