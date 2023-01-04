The Minneapolis school board kicked off its first meeting of 2023 with five new members who will help chart the district's path forward.

Abdul Abdi, Fathia Feerayarre, Lori Norvell, Collin Beachy and Sonya Emerick were elected in November and took the oath of office minutes before the start of Tuesday's meeting, officially beginning their four-year term on the nine-member board.

Board Member Sharon El-Amin was unanimously named board chair, and Beachy won the vice chair position with five votes. Board Member Adriana Cerrillo received the other four votes.

"During the campaign, there was a lot of talk of healing and showing the public that we were coming together as a board," Beachy said, adding that having the chair and vice chair positions filled by a returning board member and a new board member helps send that message.

Norvell was selected as board clerk and Abdi was selected to serve as the board's treasurer.

The board will spend the next few months leading the search for a permanent superintendent to take over this summer when Interim Superintendent Rochelle Cox's one-year term expires.

According to a presentation during Tuesday's meeting, district leaders hope to interview finalists and select a preferred candidate by the end of March. Students, parents, staff and community members can complete a survey about what they would like in the next superintendent at board.mpls.k12.mn.us/suptsearch. The survey closes Jan. 23.