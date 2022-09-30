The Wild had five different goal scorers in Thursday night's 5-2 exhibition win over the Stars in Dallas. Marco Rossi opened the scoring on a shorthanded goal at 9:01 of the first period. Mats Zuccarello, Jonas Brodin, Jared Spurgeon and Sam Steel also scored for the Wild, who are 3-0 this preseason.

Tyson Jost continued his preseason prowess with three assists, and Jesper Wallstedt made 33 of 35 saves.

Ty Dellandrea (shorthanded) and Nils Lundkvist scored, and Anton Khudobin made 23 saves for the Stars.

NEWS SERVICES