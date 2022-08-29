If the 2020 and 2021 Vikings seasons and the 2022 preseason taught us anything, it's that the Vikings need to stay healthy to be truly competitive.

Their best 15 players each of the last two seasons were as good as those on any other team, but inevitable injuries to top-heavy rosters derailed them to large degrees.

And in an 0-3 preseason during which many of those top players didn't play a single snap, the same depth concerns persisted. It's not the sort of thing that is solved in one offseason under a new regime, though it should be noted that GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made several roster decisions in recent months that led to this moment.

A spin through the Star Tribune's projected 53-man roster, as discussed on Monday's Daily Delivery podcast, reveals the areas of particular depth concern.

If the Vikings have losses at any of these spots, they probably will be trouble: