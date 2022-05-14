Alexandria area: Lingering cold water temperatures contributed to a slow opener in the area, according to Christopher's Bait and Tackle in Alexandria.

Chisago Lakes area: A good turnout of anglers saw a good panfish bite on the area lakes, according to Frankie's Live Bait and Marine in Chisago City. With walleyes just finishing spawning, the walleye bite on area lakes was slow.

Gunflint Trail: Ice remains on some lakes on the northeastern Minnesota trail, according to Buck's Hardware Hank in Grand Marais. The shaded lakes at mid-trail remained icy, while those lakes near the end of the trail and getting more sun are more clear. The turnout in the area was less than an average opener.

Lake Minnetonka: A good turnout of anglers saw a good walleye and panfish bite, according to Wayzata Bait and Tackle. The panfish bite was good on the small bays, while the walleye (and bass) bite was good on the main portion of the lake. Walleyes were being caught in the shallows and up to 15-foot depths. The recent rain and rising water temperatures helped stir things up and create good conditions Saturday.

Leech Lake: Anglers who went out early Saturday on the lake, which became ice free about a week ago — a little later than normal — had success catching walleyes, according to Big Rock Resort in Walker. Anglers using spottail shiners were having the most success. During the daytime hours, the wind picked up, and success was sporadic.

Mille Lacs: The anglers who went out early in the morning had the most success, according to Tutt's Bait and Tackle in Garrison (on the northwest end of the lake). The good turnout had less luck as the day went on and the wind picked up as the fish lingered in deeper water.

Upper Red Lake: A very good turnout of anglers had success, according to West Wind Resort in Waskish. Many anglers reached their limits quickly on the lake — which has been ice-free for about a week — despite the windy conditions.