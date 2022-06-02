Baudette area: Walleye fishing has been good on Lake of the Woods, while anglers working near the Northwest Angle also are finding success, especially in depths of 5 to 30 feet at the shoreline structure. Fishing the main channel of the Rainy River has been difficult because of the high water.

Chisago City area: According to Frankie's Live Bait and Marine in Chisago City, anglers have been having success finding walleyes on Chisago and South Center lakes. There also has been a good panfish bite on area lakes, especially in shallow water near shorelines. The bays on Chisago Lake have been promising.

Grand Marais area: Fishing on inland lakes has been inconsistent. Anglers have been having some success finding bass and trout on Kimball Lake, northeast of Grand Marais. Anglers also have been having some success along the 17-mile long Cascade River. As of last weekend, water temperatures on Lake Superior were still lingering in the mid-30s.

Lake Mille Lacs: Walleye fishing has been good. As of Wednesday and running through June 30, walleye fishing on the lake is catch-and-release. After that, the walleye season will close between July 1 and July 15 to help reduce hooking mortality.

Otter Tail area lakes: The fishing on area lakes has continued to improve since opening weekend. Area lakes are producing a very good panfish bite. Anglers working the warmest waters are finding good numbers of bluegills and crappies. Walleyes in their post-spawn pattern are being found in depths up to 12 feet.

Rainy Lake: Because water levels have continued to rise in the Rainy Lake Watershed, Voyageurs National Park announced that as of Thursday the Rainy Lake boat launch and lower parking lot are closed until flooding recede. All campsites on Rainy Lake, except for houseboat sites, are closed. Water levels are expected to continue to rise over the next two weeks.