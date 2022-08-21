PHILADELPHIA — Mets reliever Nate Fisher pitched three scoreless innings in his major league debut after working at a Nebraska bank a year ago, Mark Canha hit two homers and drove in five runs and New York rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 on Sunday.

Canha's second homer was a go-ahead, two-run drive in the ninth inning. Brandon Nimmo hit a solo homer two batters later for the NL East leaders.

The Mets took three of four in the series to finish the regular season with a 14-5 mark against the Phillies. New York upped its lead over second-place Atlanta to four games.

Fisher allowed one hit while striking out one and walking two. The 26-year-old lefty was working at the First National Bank of Omaha in his hometown last year before resuming his professional baseball career.

Alec Bohm hit a pair of three-run homers and Jean Segura also went deep for the Phillies, who have lost four of five. Philadelphia entered second in the NL wild-card race.

The Mets trailed 8-7 before Jeff McNeil led off the ninth with a double against David Robertson (3-1) and Canha hit his 10th home run. Canha had tied the game at 7-all in the seventh with a three-run shot off Connor Brogdon.

Nimmo gave the Mets a 10-8 lead with a drive off Tyler Cyr.

Edwin Diaz ended his scoreless inning streak, but pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his 28th save in 31 chances. Diaz, who hadn't surrendered a run since June 22 over 21 innings, allowed Nick Maton's sacrifice fly that pulled Philadelphia within a run.

Diaz struck out Darick Hall looking with runners on first and second to end it.

The game was delayed 46 minutes by rain, which halted play in the bottom of the sixth.

Segura, pinch-hitting for Matt Vierling, led off the eighth by homering off Trevor May (2-0) to put Philadelphia ahead 8-7.

Mets starter José Buttó allowed seven runs on nine hits in four innings in his major league debut. Buttó took the place of Taijuan Walker, who left his Aug. 16 start with back spasms but is not expected to need a stint on the injured list.

Philadelphia's first five baserunners against Buttó reached base, with the first of Bohm's three-run homers doing the biggest damage in the Phillies' four-run first inning.

Bohm set a career high with six RBIs in his second multi-homer game.

LEAVING THE BANK

After going undrafted out of the University of Nebraska, Fisher pitched in 12 games at Single-A for the Mariners organization in 2019. Fisher was released and worked for a year as a commercial credit analyst at the First National Bank of Omaha, where he had interned in college. He rejoined the Mariners organization in 2021 and pitched in 21 games in the minors, making it all the way to Triple-A. This season with the Mets organization, he was 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in 12 games at Double-A Binghamton and 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 12 games at Triple-A Syracuse before his call-up.

LOVING THE BANK

Marte continued his hitting tear at Citizens Bank Park. He went 3 for 5 with a double and RBI and is now batting .399 with 17 doubles, five homers and 18 RBIs in 35 career games in Philadelphia.

STILL STREAKING

Nick Castellanos had a pair of singles to up his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Stephen Nogosek (left oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day IL. Nogosek felt discomfort after tossing 1 ⅔ scoreless innings of relief in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Phillies. … C Tomás Nido, on the COVID-related IL since Aug. 15, could return on Thursday when the Mets open a four-game home series against Colorado. … 3B Eduardo Escobar (strained left oblique) is on target to be back on Friday against the Rockies. … Walker could return to the mound as early as Tuesday against the Yankees.

Phillies: OF Bryce Harper (broken left thumb) likely will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday or Wednesday. Harper, who has been out since June 25, is expected to take on-field batting practice in Philadelphia on Monday. … RHP Seranthony Domínguez (right triceps tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day IL. … RHP Corey Knebel's season is over after being diagnosed with a tear in his right shoulder capsule. Knebel, who was placed on the IL on Aug. 15 with a right lat strain, will get stem cell treatment in hopes of avoiding surgery. RHP Tyler Cyr was called up from Triple-A to fill a spot in the bullpen.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Max Scherzer (9-2, 2.15) takes the mound for the Mets on Monday night for the start of a two-game series at the Yankees, who send RHP Domingo German (1-2, 4.45) to the hill.

Phillies: Open a four-game home series against Cincinnati on Monday night, with Phillies RHP Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 4.50) facing RHP Luis Cessa (3-1, 5.50).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports