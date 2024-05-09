NICOSIA, Cyprus — First shipment of aid to the US-built floating pier in Gaza has departed from Cyprus, foreign minister says.
Most Read
-
Twin Cities restaurant chain owner charged in Dakota County with dodging $260K in taxes
-
Target limits Pride merchandise to select stores after last year's backlash
-
What Trump promised oil CEOs as he asked them to steer $1 billion to his campaign
-
Reusse: Twins' revamped rotation succeeds, with more help on the way
-
A tale of two Lake Streets: One recovering, one frozen in 2020