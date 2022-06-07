Shorthanded in the starting pitching department, the Twins, despite an off-day Monday, will turn to Cole Sands tonight (6:40, BSN) when they open a three-game series against the Yankees at Target Field.

The 24-year-old righthander has pitched in three games in his first major league season, including a start in Detroit on May 31 where he gave up four runs in four innings and took the loss in his first-big league decision. He has a 7.88 ERA.

He'll face a team that leads the major leagues with 80 home runs and has the best record in baseball.

To make room for Sands on the roster, the Twins sent Kyle Garlick to the 10-day injured list because of a right hamstring strain.

The Twins put Bailey Ober (groin) on the injured list Monday, Sonny Gray (pectoral) is on the IL until at least the middle of next week and Joe Ryan is recovering from COVID. A fourth starter, Chris Paddack, is out for the season after Tommy John surgery.

The Yankees (39-15) have three of their best starters in line, with Jameson Taillon (6-1, 2.30) on the mound tonight, followed by Nestor Cortes and Gerrit Cole.

The Twins (32-24) lead the American League Central by 41⁄ 2 games over the Guardians.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said shortstop Carlos Correa, sidelined because of COVID, could return to the lineup on Wednesday. Correa cleared protocol and had a workout on Tuesday.

YANKEES LINEUP

DJ LeMahieu, 2B

Aaron Judge, CF

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Aaron Hicks, LF

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS

Jose Trevino, C

Joey Gallo, RF

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 1B

Byron Buxton, DH

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Gary Sanchez, C

Trevor Larnach, LF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Gilberto Celestino, CF

Jermaine Palacios, SS