The Minneapolis Aquatennial will feature its popular Torchlight Parade on opening night, signature fireworks on last day of the festival and a slate of free events in between.

On Monday, festival organizers released the schedule for the 2024 water-themed fete, which will run July 24-27.

"Aquatennial is a beloved summer destination for our community," said Adam Duininck, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, which puts on the water-themed celebration. "This year's Aquatennial lineup includes more than two dozen activities downtown. Come downtown and enjoy all of the festivities while taking in all that our city's core has to offer."

Dating to the 1940s, the Aquatennial celebrates the city's lakes, streams and the Mississippi River during the third week of July. In it's heyday, the festival ran for 10 days with a schedule packed with more than 200 events, including Milk Carton Boat races, sand sculpting competitions, two parades, the Aqua Follies, sports competitions and entertainment.

Though smaller now, the 2024 Aquatennial will feature water ski shows; movies in the park; the Minnesota Orchestra's "Day of Music"; and the Carifest, a celebration of Caribbean culture and heritage.

The Torchlight Parade will take place at 7:30 p.m. July 24 on Nicollet Mall from 4th to 12th streets. The Aquatennial's finale is the Target Fireworks at 10 p.m. July 27 near the Stone Arch Bridge. A complete schedule is available on the Aquatennial's website.



