DETROIT — About a dozen people were hurt in an apartment building fire early Friday morning on Detroit's west side.

Twenty people were displaced and 11 people suffered injuries including smoke inhalation, bumps and bruises, Fire Chief James Harris told The Detroit News.

The blaze was reported around 3:30 a.m. It left the five-story building heavily damaged.

At least some sections of the building's roof appeared to have collapsed. Harris described the building as a ''total loss.''

The cause of the fire was under investigation Friday morning.