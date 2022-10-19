Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A building that served as the primary government building in Maple Grove for more than 30 years was damaged in a fire Tuesday night.

Flames broke out at the city's former Village Hall at about 9 p.m. and were extinguished about an hour later, the city's Fire Department said.

The building in Lakeview Knolls Park on Fernbrook Lane sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, the department said.

The historic building was the third town hall built in what grew into the large northwest metro suburb. It opened in 1939 and served as the primary government building until 1975, according to the Maple Grove Historical Preservation Society.

Most recently, the building had been used for park and recreation programming.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the Fire Department said.