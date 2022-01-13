Several residents are without a home after a fire heavily damaged a Fridley apartment building early Thursday.

Alarms in the 5840 building of the Georgetown on the River Apartments sounded just after midnight, alerting the Fridley fire and police departments of the blaze, said Sgt. Kevin Titus of the Fridley Police Department.

Heavy smoke was pouring out from the building on East River Road when crews from Fridley and four neighboring fire departments arrived on the scene, Titus said.

The building was evacuated and police went door to door to ensure that residents got out safely, Titus said.

No residents or firefighters were injured, he said.

Metro Transit buses were brought in to give residents a place to go. The Red Cross also set up a temporary shelter, Titus said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Titus said.