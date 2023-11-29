Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Several residents of an Eagan townhome complex are without a home after a fire early Wednesday damaged the buildings where they lived.

Flames were seen shooting from the top floor of a building at the Forest Ridge Townhomes on Ironwood Lane about 2:30 a.m. when Eagan firefighters arrived.

No one was hurt and first responders were able to get everybody out of the affected buildings, Deputy Fire Chief Kip Springer told KARE-TV.

Some residents were allowed inside their units to retrieve belongings, Springer told the station.

Investigators remained on the scene trying to determine how the fire started.