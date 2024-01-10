Tap the bookmark to save this article.

An early Wednesday fire has damaged a building housing a video store and apartments in St. Paul.

Firefighters were called to the scene on University Avenue near Milton Street just after 3 a.m. Flames were shooting out from the building on the border of the East Midway and Summit-University neighborhoods, said fire department spokesman Roy Mokosso.

Crews fought the fire from the outside of the building for safety reasons, and at 7 a.m. were still on the scene.

No injuries have been reported, Mokosso said.

Green Line trains are still operating, but moving past the scene at "restricted speeds," Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr said.