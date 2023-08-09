Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Crews are battling a fire burning in the Superior National Forest about 15 miles southeast of Ely, Minn.

The fire burning near August and Heart lakes was discovered Monday during an aerial observation and had grown to about 3 acres by Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Forest Service said.

"It is burning in heavy vegetation with difficult access," the Forest Service said in an update Tuesday afternoon. "The fire is currently creeping on the ground with 1–2-foot flame lengths."

Crews are using both aerial and ground suppression tactics to beat back the fire, which the Forest Service said is believed to have been started by lightning.

There have been no injuries associated with the fire and no campsites or trails have been closed, the Forest Service said.