Former United States Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad has declared victory in Tuesday's First Congressional District GOP primary after unofficial results showed him with a narrow lead over state Rep. Jeremy Munson.

Finstad said in a Wednesday morning statement that the "victory is a victory for our Southern Minnesota values."

"The race in this special election will provide a clear contrast. I promise to fight the extreme Biden and Pelosi agenda that is devastating our families," Finstad said.

Munson conceded Wednesday morning, congratulating Finstad and offering support to his campaign.

"Unfortunately, last night did not go as we had hoped. It seems God has a different plan for us," Munson said in a statement. "Conservatives must rally behind Brad to keep this seat in Republican hands, so we can fight for a better future filled with opportunities, defend our Constitutional rights, liberties and freedoms, and turn this country around by addressing the out-of-control spending and overreaching regulations."

Unofficial results from the Secretary of State's office showed Finstad with a 389 vote lead over Munson with 100% of precincts reporting.

Voters in southern Minnesota headed to the polls Tuesday to decide which candidates from the DFL and GOP fields would advance to an August 9 special election for the seat. The district is open because of the February death of Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn after a battle with kidney cancer.

The winner will serve the remainder of Hagedorn's term, which ends in January.

Even though a packed field of Republicans were vying for the seat, returns on Tuesday showed Finstad and Munson far ahead of the rest of the pack. Munson promised to join the far-right House Freedom Caucus if he won the seat, while Finstad tried to strike a balance between showing support for former President Donald Trump and pledging to try and get work done in Washington.

Jennifer Carnahan, the former state Republican chair who is Hagedorn's widow, was a distant third in the GOP field as of Wednesday morning with Matt Benda, an Albert Lea attorney, trailing close behind.

Carnahan was trying to make a political comeback after she stepped down as state party chair under pressure last August following calls for her resignation due to her close ties to Anton "Tony" Lazzaro, a major GOP donor who was arrested on federal sex-trafficking charges.

But Carnahan's remaining ties from her time as chair, and push to associate herself with her husband on the campaign trail, failed to put her campaign on the same trajectory as Munson or Finstad.

On the DFL side, the AP called the primary race on Tuesday night for former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger, who appeared to easily win the party contest. The other candidates included former political consultant Sarah Brakebill-Hacke and Richard Painter, an ethics lawyer who served in President George W. Bush's administration, trailing far behind.

"I'm gratified and honored that the voters put their trust in me," Ettinger said. "I'm really trying to offer an alternative to the typical politician."

The August special election isn't the only first district contest awaiting voters however. On that same day, a primary will be held to pick party nominees for the normal November general election. The winner of the fall contest, which will be held under the new court drawn lines brought about by the redistricting process, will be elected to a full two-year term to the seat.

While the first district has been viewed as a swing seat in recent cycles, Republicans have an advantage in both the old and new versions of the area.