The fifth-ranked Gophers volleyball team lost to another top-10 opponent for the second time in five days Sunday when it was swept by No. 8 Florida, losing 22-25, 18-25, 22-25 in Gainesville, Fla.

Freshman Kennedy Martin had 15 kills and Alexis Stucky had 30 assists and 11 digs for the Gators (4-0), who hit .231 in their home opener.

On Tuesday, Florida swept No. 2 Stanford on the road — the Gophers (2-2), who lost at home in four sets to No. 7 Texas on Tuesday, visit Palo Alto next weekend to face No. 6 Oregon on Friday and the Cardinal on Saturday in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge.

Mckenna Wucherer led the Gophers with nine kills while Melani Shaffmaster had 16 assists and eight digs. Kylie Murr had 19 digs to lead the team, passing 2,000 for her career — she now has 2,007.

The Gophers hit a season-low .149 and were swept for the first time since losing to Ohio State on Oct. 12, 2022.