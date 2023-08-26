ZURICH — FIFA suspends Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales from office while disciplinary committee investigates his conduct.
Most Read
-
Twins rout Rangers 12-2 in game that features ejections and benches clearing
-
Review: The Chicks were ready to deliver a message of protest and harmony at State Fair
-
St. Paul cafe owner is convinced city officials are trying to hurt his business
-
100-plus new fair foods reviewed and ranked, from tasty to try again
-
This latest COVID variant could be the best yet at evading immunity