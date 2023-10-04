ZURICH — FIFA says Spain-Portugal-Morocco bid is only candidate for 2030 World Cup and 3 South American countries will host games.
Most Read
-
These 8 Republicans stood apart to remove Kevin McCarthy as House speaker
-
Minnesota's top girls basketball recruits: Where are they going for college?
-
Reusse: Playoff heroes? Twins had Lewis, López and those 38,450 fans.
-
America's epidemic of chronic illness is killing us too soon
-
Frey to Minneapolis City Council: Put the Third Precinct at 2600 Minnehaha Av.