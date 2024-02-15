CLEVELAND — Faizon Fields' 17 points helped Milwaukee defeat Cleveland State 71-68 on Wednesday night.

Fields had seven rebounds for the Panthers (13-13, 8-7 Horizon League). Erik Pratt was 4 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 13 points. Elijah Jamison had 11 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line.

The Vikings (15-11, 8-7) were led in scoring by Tristan Enaruna, who finished with 20 points and eight rebounds. Cleveland State also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Tujautae Williams. Drew Lowder also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.