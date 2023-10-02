PARIS — FIA has told Andretti Global it meets all requirements to join Formula One, a major step toward expanding F1 to 11 teams.
Most Read
-
Target's closings because of crime protect its profit, but at expense of communities
-
Thielen frustrated by loss to Vikings. Did he bring grudge to the game?
-
Phillips stepping down from Democratic leadership after pushing back on Biden's 2024 run
-
Lake Vermilion midcentury modern cabin designed by Lisl Close lists for $1.6M
-
1 dead, 6 hurt in crash involving Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis