SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. came out of Friday night's game against Milwaukee two innings after suffering a bruised left triceps when he was hit by a pitch.

Tatis was hit by former Padres pitcher Colin Rea with two outs in the third. He went down on one knee in pain and was checked by a trainer. Tatis ran the bases and took his position in right field for the next two innings. When his turn in the batting order came up in the fifth, he was replaced by pinch-hitter Tyler Wade.

Tatis hit a 446-foot home run in Thursday night's 7-6 win in the series opener. It was his team-high 14th.

