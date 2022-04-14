A motorcyclist accused of driving around a stopped school bus with its lights flashing and stop arm extended and hitting a 10-year-old student in Edina has been charged with criminal vehicular operation.

Terrence Jacquise Mather-Lymon, 18, of Minneapolis was scheduled to make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to face felony charges of operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and causing substantial bodily harm.

Mather-Lymon admitted to detectives that he did not have a driver's license and was riding a motorcycle for the first time when he struck the boy about 2:45 p.m. Monday at W. 55th Street and Xerxes Avenue S., according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court.

The impact "pushed or threw" the boy 30 feet, the complaint said. He landed on the pavement, suffered abrasions to his head and had a visible leg fracture that required surgery. However, his injuries were believed not to be life threatening, the charges said.

Mather-Lymon was southbound on Xerxes and had stopped with several vehicles between him and the bus. Witnesses told police he then maneuvered into the northbound lanes to pass the traffic and the bus, and was traveling at a high speed when he struck the victim, who was in a crosswalk, the charges said.

Mather-Lymon originally told detectives that he saw the school bus driver extend his arm out the window and interpreted that movement as the bus driver giving him permission to pass. Later Mather-Lymon "acknowledged that he knew he should not have driven around the stopped cars," the charges said.

The school bus driver estimated Mather-Lymon was going about 35 mph and "believed victim was either dead or dying due to the violence of the collision," the charges read.

The bus driver told police there would not be a way for a motorcyclist to see his arms inside the bus. Video also confirmed the bus had its stop arm out and red lights flashing at the time of impact.

Mather-Lymon remained in the Hennepin County jail ahead of his court appearance.

.