Federal officers have seized a shipment of hundreds of counterfeit sensors for monitoring motor vehicle tire pressure bound from Hong Kong for a home in Brooklyn Park, authorities announced Wednesday.

The 300 sensors bearing the GM stamp were first detained by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers on May 30 as they arrived at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, then they were formally seized on Monday, the agency announcement read.

Had the sensors been genuine, the retail price for the entire shipment would have been $28,500, the CBP said.

But more importantly, the agency explained, these counterfeit sensors would create a safety risk had they been installed on a vehicle. By monitoring air pressure inside tires, genuine sensors improve driving safety, increase gas mileage and make properly inflated tires last longer.

"Our officers are not only protecting the integrity of the American economy through trademark enforcement, but they are also securing manufacturing supply chains by preventing potentially dangerous products from being installed on your car," LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of Field Operations for the CPB's Chicago Field Office, said in a statement.

"This underscores how counterfeiters completely disregard human lives and their safety while padding their bank accounts," Sutton-Burke added.

CBP spokesman Steven Bansbach declined to reveal the Brooklyn Park address where the shipment was headed.

Bansbach said that the case is now in the hands of the investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

When CBP first saw the sensors and suspected they were fakes, the agency contacted General Motors. The automaker "within 24 hours ... confirmed that these indeed were counterfeit," the CBP statement read.

"CBP is focused on identifying and intercepting these types of unsafe products from entering the U.S.," said Augustine Moore, CBP'S port director in Minneapolis. "The enforcement of trade laws at U.S. ports of entry remains a high priority for us."