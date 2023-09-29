WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge shows a slight rise in latest sign of moderating price increases.
Most Read
-
U.S. House GOP hardliners plot to replace McCarthy as speaker, maybe with Tom Emmer
-
Buxton pitches Baldelli: Put me on playoff roster
-
Minnesota's biggest law firm appoints first woman president in its 75-year history
-
Minnesotan Leslie Fhima rejects senior stereotypes on 'Golden Bachelor' premiere
-
Fleck says Gophers will be 'Triple-A' team without influx of NIL money