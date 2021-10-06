AUSTIN, Texas — Federal judge orders Texas to suspend the nation's most restrictive abortion law, which banned most abortions statewide.
Most Read
-
After only 90 days with a storefront, CHX has closed in Uptown Minneapolis
-
Attorney for man cleared of returning fire at Mpls. police during riots releases evidence, body camera footage
-
Staying or leaving? A look at the Twins roster
-
Walz plan to combat delta variant faces GOP pushback
-
Supreme Court denies Chauvin's request for a public defender to handle his appeals in Floyd murder